Overview

Dr. Donald Chen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Chung-Shan Medical & Dental College and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.