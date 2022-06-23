Overview of Dr. Donald Clay, MD

Dr. Donald Clay, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Clay works at Community Clinic in Springdale, AR with other offices in Fayetteville, AR and Rogers, AR. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.