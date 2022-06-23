See All Psychiatrists in Springdale, AR
Dr. Donald Clay, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Donald Clay, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Springdale, AR
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donald Clay, MD

Dr. Donald Clay, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Clay works at Community Clinic in Springdale, AR with other offices in Fayetteville, AR and Rogers, AR. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Clay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Community Clinic Springdale Medical
    614 E Emma Ave Ste 300, Springdale, AR 72764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 438-2280
  2. 2
    610 E Emma Ave Ste A, Springdale, AR 72764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 524-9550
  3. 3
    3162 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 4, Fayetteville, AR 72704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 935-4834
  4. 4
    Community Clinic - Rogers Medical
    1233 W Poplar St Ste 13-14, Rogers, AR 72756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 636-9235

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Clay?

    Jun 23, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Clay's for over 25 years. I can honestly say that he is the only doctor that I have that truly cares about me. His knowledge is vast about medications, and he listens and is willing to try things to come up with a combination of drugs that might work for you. Never have I experienced such quality care and empathy from a physician in my life. Any negative reviews are more than likely because people were seeking drugs that they did not need, or because he always worked for a non-profits with low budget for office staff. You have to be patient with a non-profit especially since you are on a sliding pay scale. Dr. Clay has always worked with those in need, especially those in financial distress..... trying to provide the best care possible to everyone. The ease of scheduling and office environment should not be a reflection of Dr. Clay. He is only there in these clinics to help those that might otherwise not be able to afford care. Again, the most empathetic doctor I have ever had the pleasure of working with, not to mention that he has saved my life on more than one occasion, and I am very, very thankful.
    Cathy Johnson — Jun 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Donald Clay, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Donald Clay, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Clay to family and friends

    Dr. Clay's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Clay

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Donald Clay, MD.

    About Dr. Donald Clay, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447381686
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clay has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Clay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Donald Clay, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.