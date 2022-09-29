See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Donald Collins, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (162)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donald Collins, MD

Dr. Donald Collins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Collins works at Biggs & Collins in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Collins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Biggs & Collins
    1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 900, Houston, TX 77002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 650-0800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Arm Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Thigh Lift Chevron Icon
Upper Body Lift Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 162 ratings
    Patient Ratings (162)
    5 Star
    (161)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 29, 2022
    The most wonderful experience with Dr Collins and staff. Dr Collins was so meticulous in his work that not one of my eye lash was lost from surgery!
    J. L. — Sep 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Donald Collins, MD
    About Dr. Donald Collins, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265452973
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St. Joseph Hospital
    Internship
    • St. Joseph Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    162 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

