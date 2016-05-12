Overview

Dr. Donald Collins, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Largo, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Collins works at MaxHealth Primary Care in Largo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.