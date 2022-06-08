Dr. Donald Colvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Colvin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Colvin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Locations
Fairfax Colorectal Surgery2710 Prosperity Ave Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 280-2841Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Fair Oaks Location3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 302, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 280-2841
Reston Location1800 Town Center Dr Ste 311, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 280-2841Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Alexandria Location4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1110, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 280-2841
Loudoun Location44055 Riverside Pkwy Ste 108B, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (703) 280-2841
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donald Colvin, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers University
- Undnj-Rutgers Affil Hosp
- National Naval Medical Center
- University of Florida
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colvin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colvin has seen patients for Constipation, Anal or Rectal Pain and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colvin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Colvin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colvin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.