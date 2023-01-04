Dr. Donald Cornelius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornelius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Cornelius, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donald Cornelius, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Alabama Psychiatry - Vestavia1776 Independence Ct Ste 302, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 506-0322
- Aetna
- American Behavioral
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Humana
- Medicare
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
The best doctor on the planet. He is caring and concerned and shows it. So don't make a mistake and not have the health care provider in your life. Thanks, Ms. Young
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Cornelius accepts Aetna, Cigna and Cigna-HealthSpring, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cornelius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cornelius has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cornelius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornelius. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornelius.
