Dr. Donald Crescenzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crescenzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- OH
- Toledo
- Dr. Donald Crescenzo, MD
Dr. Donald Crescenzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donald Crescenzo, MD
Dr. Donald Crescenzo, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Crescenzo works at
Dr. Crescenzo's Office Locations
-
1
ProMedica Physicians Cardiothoracic Surgeons - Toledo2109 Hughes Dr Ste 720, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-2077
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
- View other providers who treat Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
- View other providers who treat Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm Repair
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dilation
- View other providers who treat Aortic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Replacement
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Tamponade
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Dissection
- View other providers who treat Decortication and Pleurectomy
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Excision of Esophageal Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Heart Defect Repair
- View other providers who treat Heart Surgery
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Impella Device
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Lobectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
- View other providers who treat Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Removal, Open
- View other providers who treat Maze Procedure
- View other providers who treat Mediastinal Tumors and Minimally Invasive Resection
- View other providers who treat Mediastinoscopy
- View other providers who treat Minimally Invasive Surgery
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Repair
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Bypass
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Pleura Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
- View other providers who treat Thoracotomy
- View other providers who treat Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Transmycardial Laser Revascularization
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS)
- View other providers who treat Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Paramount
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Crescenzo?
Exceptional, compassionate care and skilled execution of quadruple bypass!!! Bedside manner is personable and assuring. Very knowledgeable and took time to make sure all of our questions and concerns were answered. Never felt rushed when meeting with him. After initial consultation we definitely knew we made right decision to change surgeons from a different health system over to Dr. Creacenzo and his team. Would highly recommend him. If you have to trust your life with a cardio thoracic surgeon, Dr. Crescenzo is your guy! Kudos to his excellent team as well.
About Dr. Donald Crescenzo, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, French
- 1538162300
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Medical Center|Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University Med Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crescenzo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crescenzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crescenzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crescenzo works at
Dr. Crescenzo speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Crescenzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crescenzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crescenzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crescenzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.