Dr. Donald Cross, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donald Cross, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest and Limestone Medical Center.
Waco Cardiology Associates7125 New Sanger Ave Ste A, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 399-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
- Limestone Medical Center
Nothing but positive he listens
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Scott & White Hospital/Texas A&M College Of Medicine
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Cardiovascular Disease
