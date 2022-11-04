Overview

Dr. Donald Cross, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest and Limestone Medical Center.



Dr. Cross works at WACO CARDIOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.