Overview of Dr. Donald Curtis, DPM

Dr. Donald Curtis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Curtis works at Midwestern University in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.