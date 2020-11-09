Dr. Donald D'Alessandro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Alessandro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald D'Alessandro, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald D'Alessandro, MD
Dr. Donald D'Alessandro, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Orthocarolina PA1915 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Great but he retired... I now after 15 years need to replace the replacement. Who took dr d patients? Who is the shoulder specialist for OC now? Need info. Thanks Terri S
About Dr. Donald D'Alessandro, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Alessandro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Alessandro accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Alessandro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Alessandro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Alessandro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Alessandro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Alessandro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.