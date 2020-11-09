Overview of Dr. Donald D'Alessandro, MD

Dr. Donald D'Alessandro, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. D'Alessandro works at Orthocarolina PA in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.