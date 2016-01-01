See All Otolaryngologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Donald Dennis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Donald Dennis, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donald Dennis, MD

Dr. Donald Dennis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Emory University.

Dr. Dennis works at Dennis Surgery Center Inc. in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. William Gambrell, MD
Dr. William Gambrell, MD
4.0 (12)
View Profile
Dr. John Lee, MD
Dr. John Lee, MD
3.5 (17)
View Profile

Dr. Dennis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dennis Surgery Center Inc.
    3193 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 215, Atlanta, GA 30327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-7487

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis
Nasal Polyp
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nasal Polyp
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dennis?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Donald Dennis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Donald Dennis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dennis to family and friends

    Dr. Dennis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dennis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Donald Dennis, MD.

    About Dr. Donald Dennis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023198660
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Dennis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dennis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dennis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dennis works at Dennis Surgery Center Inc. in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Dennis’s profile.

    Dr. Dennis has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dennis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dennis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dennis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dennis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dennis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Donald Dennis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.