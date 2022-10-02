Dr. Donald Dinello, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Dinello, DMD
Overview of Dr. Donald Dinello, DMD
Dr. Donald Dinello, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Selinsgrove, PA. They graduated from University Of Pittsburgh, School Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Dinello works at
Dr. Dinello's Office Locations
Dental Care Associates - Selinsgrove2 Atrium Ct, Selinsgrove, PA 17870 Directions (570) 374-2424
Dental Care Associates - Greensburg184 OLD ROUTE 30, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 832-3813
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Donald Dinello, DMD, oral & maxillofacial surgery : REMARKABLE!! RARE COMPETENCE! As retired podiatrist, 25 years private practice, I recognize professional competence and concern for patient comfort and compassion. Dr. Dinello exceeded my expectations, even from my wife's high regards for her previous care by Dr. Dinello. My regular dentist, did not want to extract a damaged upper rear (wisdom) molar due to distorted roots and potential procedural difficulty. His anesthesia was literally pain-free; topical application to surface followed by injection did not hurt at all, even around the inner border of the molar! Actual moment of extraction was unnoticed; no jerk or force was expended. 'No-removal' stitches placed (absorbable sutures) to minimize blood loss and speed closure of site, not always done by surgeons. If any serious or accident (trauma) treatment is needed, if he is available, insist on his care.
About Dr. Donald Dinello, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1255311205
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh, School Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinello.
