Overview of Dr. Donald Dominy, MD

Dr. Donald Dominy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School - Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Dominy works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.