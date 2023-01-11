See All Hand Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Donald Dominy, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.7 (43)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Donald Dominy, MD

Dr. Donald Dominy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School - Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.

Dr. Dominy works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dominy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist
    18400 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 522-8280
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Houston Methodist
    16811 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 690-4678
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Release

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Donald Dominy, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1336370527
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hamot - Pittsburg|Upmc Hamot Hand Surgery Fellowship
    • University of Texas - Houston|UT Health Science Center Houston
    • UT Health Science Center Houston
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School - Dallas
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
    • Houston Methodist West Hospital

