Overview of Dr. Donald Downer, MD

Dr. Donald Downer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Downer works at Clay Eye Physicians in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Diseases and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.