Dr. Donald Downer, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Downer, MD
Dr. Donald Downer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Downer works at
Dr. Downer's Office Locations
-
1
Clay Eye Physicians2023 PROFESSIONAL CENTER DR, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 272-2020
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Downer?
Dr. Downer has been treating my Glaucoma for 4 years. He is professional, knowledgeable, and friendly. My disease has been carefully supervised and has not progressed.
About Dr. Donald Downer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1588777833
Education & Certifications
- Shands Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital
- University of Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Downer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Downer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Downer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Downer works at
Dr. Downer has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Diseases and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more.
1060 patients have reviewed Dr. Downer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.