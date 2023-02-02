Dr. Donald Dworek, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dworek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Dworek, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donald Dworek, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Uniontown, PA. They graduated from Ohio University and is affiliated with Uniontown Hospital and Upmc Williamsport.
1
Hematology Oncology Association100 Woodlawn Ave, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (724) 430-5600
2
Uniontown Hospital500 W Berkeley St, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (724) 430-5600
3
Susquehanna Health Medical Group1201 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 321-2820
- Uniontown Hospital
- Upmc Williamsport
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
He has been very good with me since i started coming to WVU. Very sad to see him leaving.
- Neurology
- English
- Ohio University
- Neurology
