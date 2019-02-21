Overview

Dr. Donald Eagerton, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical Univeristy Of South Carolina and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Mcleod Loris Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Eagerton works at Carolina Health Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.