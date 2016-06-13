Overview

Dr. Donald Ellenburg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with East Tennessee Children's Hospital, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Ellenburg works at Allergy & Asthma Affiliates PC in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Morristown, TN, Alcoa, TN, Oak Ridge, TN, Sevierville, TN and Powell, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.