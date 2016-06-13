Dr. Donald Ellenburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellenburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Ellenburg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with East Tennessee Children's Hospital, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Allergy & Asthma Affiliates PC2121 Highland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 525-2640
Morristown Office500 McFarland St Ste E, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 254-3590
Allergy & Asthma Affiliates123 Gill St, Alcoa, TN 37701 Directions (865) 525-2640
Knoxville - Broadway4817 N Broadway St Ste 101, Knoxville, TN 37918 Directions (865) 689-7363
Allergy & Asthma Affiliates9017 Cross Park Dr Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 693-4556
Oak Ridge Office1060 Oak Ridge Tpke, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Directions (865) 813-0626
Sevierville Office632 Dolly Parton Pkwy Ste 5, Sevierville, TN 37862 Directions (865) 429-9070
Allergy & Asthma Affiliates7714 Conner Rd Ste 108, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 938-7789
Hospital Affiliations
- East Tennessee Children's Hospital
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
He is my second choice when consulting regarding my Asthma allergy. He has been treating me since past few years, and all his prescribed medicine works for me. Although, I had switched my doctor for a change to see if I can get better results from a different doctor.
About Dr. Donald Ellenburg, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1548354475
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Norton Chldns Hospital
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- Pediatrics
Dr. Ellenburg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellenburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
