Dr. Donald Ellsworth, MD

Family Medicine
4.9 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Donald Ellsworth, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They completed their residency with Richland Meml Hosp

Dr. Ellsworth works at Hotze Health and Wellness Center in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hotze Health and Wellness Center
    20214 Braidwood Dr Ste 215, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 579-3600
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
HALO Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Donald Ellsworth, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659600161
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Richland Meml Hosp
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Ellsworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ellsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ellsworth works at Hotze Health and Wellness Center in Katy, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ellsworth’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellsworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

