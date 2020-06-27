Dr. Donald Figliola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Figliola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Figliola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donald Figliola, MD
Dr. Donald Figliola, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Figliola works at
Dr. Figliola's Office Locations
WellMed at N. Carrollwood13301 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 926-0355Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Optimum HealthCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr Figliola for over 20 years. He is friendly and will suggest what he believes is the best course of treatment. I recommend him very highly!!!!!
About Dr. Donald Figliola, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1649237942
Education & Certifications
- University South Fla College Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Figliola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Figliola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Figliola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Figliola works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Figliola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Figliola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Figliola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Figliola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.