Dr. Donald Floyd, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Floyd, MD
Dr. Donald Floyd, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Floyd's Office Locations
Urgent Orthopedic Specialists4043 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX 79703 Directions (432) 520-3020
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donald Floyd, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942216122
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosp-S Tx Med Ctr, Orthopedic Surgery Univ Of Nc Hosps, Internal Medicine
- North Carolina Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas at El Paso
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Floyd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Floyd accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Floyd has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Floyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Floyd speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Floyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Floyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Floyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Floyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.