Dr. Donald Fowler III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Fowler III works at Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta in Marietta, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.