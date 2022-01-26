Dr. Donald Freedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Freedman, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Freedman, MD
Dr. Donald Freedman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College.
Dr. Freedman works at
Dr. Freedman's Office Locations
-
1
Diagnostic Center for Menthe4063 Salisbury Rd Ste 202, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 281-0460
- 2 4130 Salisbury Rd Ste 2000, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 224-5108
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freedman?
He is always so cheerful and upbeat. I have been with him for over 36 years and he is best in my opinion.
About Dr. Donald Freedman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1982700746
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freedman works at
Dr. Freedman has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.