Overview of Dr. Donald Gajewski, MD

Dr. Donald Gajewski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.



Dr. Gajewski works at Asheville Orthopaedic Associates in Asheville, NC with other offices in Arden, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chordoma, Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.