Dr. Donald Garcia Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Garcia Jr, MD
Dr. Donald Garcia Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Garcia Jr's Office Locations
- 1 7900 FM 1826 Ste 205, Austin, TX 78737 Directions (512) 521-0595
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garcia is brilliant, thoughtful, and approachable. He was the first Doctor to properly diagnose me. His understanding of my disorder combined with a customized medication plan profoundly changed my life!
About Dr. Donald Garcia Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1881925568
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia Jr.
