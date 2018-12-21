Overview of Dr. Donald Garver Jr, MD

Dr. Donald Garver Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grosse Pointe, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.



They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.