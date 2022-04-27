Overview

Dr. Donald Gerry Jr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Gerry Jr works at Primary Health Associates in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.