Dr. Donald Getz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Getz's Office Locations
- 1 1220 SE Maynard Rd Ste 104, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (910) 540-8425
Ratings & Reviews
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1659495455
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Getz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Getz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Getz. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Getz.
