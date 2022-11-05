Dr. Donald Goodin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Goodin, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Goodin, MD
Dr. Donald Goodin, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY.
Dr. Goodin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Goodin's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology521 Robinbrooke Boulevard, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodin?
Good Oncologist. Only regret he works from.
About Dr. Donald Goodin, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1922102391
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Goodin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Goodin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodin works at
Dr. Goodin has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.