Dr. Donald Graham, DO
Overview of Dr. Donald Graham, DO
Dr. Donald Graham, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Graham's Office Locations
Statesboro Neurosurgery LLC1211 Merchant Way Ste 401, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 871-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Was misdiagnosed for many years before DR Graham took the time to run tests and realy look. A real PRO!!!
About Dr. Donald Graham, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.