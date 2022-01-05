See All Dermatologists in Stoneham, MA
Dr. Donald Grande, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (50)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donald Grande, MD is a Dermatologist in Stoneham, MA. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics

Dr. Grande works at Mystic Valley Dermatology Associates - Stoneham, MA in Stoneham, MA with other offices in Medford, MA, Salem, NH and Winchester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Mystic Valley Dermatology Associates - Stoneham, MA
    92 Montvale Ave Ste 3000, Stoneham, MA 02180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 438-6350
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mystic Valley Dermatology Associates - Medford, MA
    92 High St Ste T21, Medford, MA 02155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 438-6350
  3. 3
    Mystic Valley Dermatology Associates - Salem, NH
    29 Stiles Rd Ste 303, Salem, NH 03079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 475-4322
  4. 4
    Mystic Valley Dermatology Associates - Winchester, MA
    11 Shore Rd Ste 203, Winchester, MA 01890 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 438-6350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Winchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melasma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melasma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vitiligo
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Donald Grande, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134196686
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Boston Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Malcolm Grow-Usaf Med Ctr
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Grande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grande has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grande has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grande on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Grande. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grande.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

