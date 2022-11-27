Dr. Donald Greco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Greco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Greco, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Angels Camp, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus.
Locations
James Dalton Medical Offices590 Stanislaus Ave, Angels Camp, CA 95222 Directions (209) 736-0813
Desert Clinic Pain Institute79200 Corporate Center Dr, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (800) 285-3755
Desert Clinic Pain Institute1133 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 320-8005
Rancho Mirage36101 Bob Hope Dr Ste B2, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 321-1315
Dignity Health Mark Twain Specialty Care Center704 Mountain Ranch Rd, San Andreas, CA 95249 Directions (209) 754-9232
Cancer Center700 Mountain Ranch Rd Ste B, San Andreas, CA 95249 Directions (209) 466-2626
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Dominion Insurance
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had spinal anathesia done by this Doctorand a group of medical professionals were there and it was wonderful He is just Great :)
About Dr. Donald Greco, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greco speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Greco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greco.
