Dr. Donald Griffin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (33)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Donald Griffin, MD

Dr. Donald Griffin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Dr. Griffin works at Nashville Cosmetic Surgery in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Griffin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nashville Cosmetic Surgery
    4322 Harding Pike Ste 314, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7937
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Arm Reduction Surgery
Blepharoplasty
Abdominoplasty
Arm Reduction Surgery
Blepharoplasty

Treatment frequency



Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Arm Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Medicaid
    • Private HealthCare Systems

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Donald Griffin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396893921
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Griffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griffin works at Nashville Cosmetic Surgery in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Griffin’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

