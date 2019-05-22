Overview of Dr. Donald Gross, MD

Dr. Donald Gross, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gross works at University Surgical Associates in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.