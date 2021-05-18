Overview

Dr. Donald Haas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NYU Langone Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Haas works at Comprehensive Heart Failure Program at Abington in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.