Dr. Donald Hangen, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Hangen, MD
Dr. Donald Hangen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westborough, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Hangen's Office Locations
UMass Memorial Health Orthopedics at Westborough154 E Main St, Westborough, MA 01581 Directions (508) 871-2389
HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, Clinton Campus201 Highland St, Clinton, MA 01510 Directions (978) 368-3000
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus119 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-8515
Hospital Affiliations
- Marlborough Hospital
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
VERY impressed. Listened well and had clearly reviewed my previous history and films.
About Dr. Donald Hangen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hangen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hangen accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hangen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hangen has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hangen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hangen speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hangen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hangen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hangen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hangen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.