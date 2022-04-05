Overview

Dr. Donald Harline, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with American Fork Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Harline works at Timpanogos Family Medicine in Orem, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.