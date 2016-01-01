See All Dermatopathologists in Grand Junction, CO
Dr. Donald Harville, MD

Dermatopathology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donald Harville, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They completed their residency with Mayo Clin

Dr. Harville works at Epiphany Dermatology of Colorado LLC in Grand Junction, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Epiphany Dermatology of Colorado LLC
    2530 N 8th St Ste 205, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 245-1500
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Intertrigo
Fungal Nail Infection
Ringworm
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Donald Harville, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912917485
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clin
    Internship
    • USPHSH
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Harville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harville has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harville works at Epiphany Dermatology of Colorado LLC in Grand Junction, CO. View the full address on Dr. Harville’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Harville. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harville.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

