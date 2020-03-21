See All Plastic Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Donald Hause, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Sacramento, CA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donald Hause, MD

Dr. Donald Hause, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.

Dr. Hause works at Sacramento Aesthetic Surgery in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Dr. Hause's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sacramento Aesthetic Surgery
    705 UNIVERSITY AVE, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 646-6869
  2. 2
    3 Park Center Dr Ste 150, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 646-6869

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Donald Hause, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1326253758
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Donald Hause, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hause is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hause has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hause has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hause works at Sacramento Aesthetic Surgery in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hause’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hause. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hause.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hause, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hause appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

