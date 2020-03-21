Dr. Donald Hause, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hause is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Hause, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Hause, MD
Dr. Donald Hause, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.
Dr. Hause works at
Dr. Hause's Office Locations
-
1
Sacramento Aesthetic Surgery705 UNIVERSITY AVE, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 646-6869
- 2 3 Park Center Dr Ste 150, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 646-6869
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hause?
Dr. Hause was the attending on a tummy tuck earlier this month. My experience with Dr. Hause and the entire staff at Sacramento Aesthetic Surgery was more than amazing. My results are so much better than I ever expected! I am a plastic surgery nurse and I can honestly say you will not go wrong with Dr. Hause - he has many years of experience and it shows in his bedside manner and in the results. I am grateful
About Dr. Donald Hause, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1326253758
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hause has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hause has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hause works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hause. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hause.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hause, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hause appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.