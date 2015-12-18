Dr. Donald Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Henderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Henderson, MD
Dr. Donald Henderson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Henderson's Office Locations
Medical Center for Women1950 Sunny Crest Dr Ste 2800, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 871-3280
- 2 4300 Rose Dr Ste F, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 Directions (714) 992-5350
St. Jude Heritage Womens Center101 Laguna Rd Ste 100, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 992-5350
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Henderson is an incredible doctor; he's both personable and incredibly thorough. He's great at making me feel reassured that everything I bring up about pregnancy is normal and he tells me what would not be normal. He clearly knows what he's talking about AND he's so kind. He spends as much time as need be with his patients, never rushing them out as if hes too busy. I actually feel important. He will be the only OB I go to for anything.
About Dr. Donald Henderson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1447217898
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO
Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
