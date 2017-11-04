Dr. Donald Hershman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hershman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Hershman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Donald Hershman, DPM
Dr. Donald Hershman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA.
Dr. Hershman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hershman's Office Locations
-
1
American Podiatry Group Inc. A Professional Podiatry Corp.450 Sutter St Rm 1101, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 362-1101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hershman?
Dr. H is not for everybody. I am lucky to "inherit" him from his deceased partner. For decades he has sensitively, regularly, successfully treated my ongoing foot drop, diagnosed/treated new or temporary ones (gout, broken foot, diabetes, etc.). He works fast & efficiently TO MINIMIZE MY PAIN. Staff are busy as well. None are fake auto- "smilers" but friendly & kind. Any questions are asked & answered during treatment: no wasted time or babying - I have a primary for that. Dr. H is the best 4 me
About Dr. Donald Hershman, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1699762070
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hershman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hershman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hershman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hershman works at
Dr. Hershman has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hershman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hershman speaks Chinese and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hershman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hershman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hershman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hershman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.