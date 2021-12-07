See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Stuart, FL
Dr. Donald Hoffman, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donald Hoffman, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Hoffman works at Donald Hoffman, MD in Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Donald Hoffman, MD
    1713 Nw Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 251-1687

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 07, 2021
    Cardiologist who answered all my questions after diagnostic test results. He gave me confidence and an understanding of what I was feeling and what I need to do. Thank you.
    — Dec 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Donald Hoffman, MD
    About Dr. Donald Hoffman, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578525069
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    • Presby U Hosp
    Internship
    • Sinai Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Occupational Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoffman works at Donald Hoffman, MD in Stuart, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hoffman’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

