Dr. Donald Holzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Holzer, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Holzer, MD
Dr. Donald Holzer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portsmouth, VA. They graduated from Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Holzer works at
Dr. Holzer's Office Locations
-
1
Bon Secours Neuroscience3315 HIGH ST, Portsmouth, VA 23707 Directions (757) 399-0759
-
2
Rbh MD LLC6275 E Virginia Beach Blvd Ste 303, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 461-3141
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holzer?
Dr Holzer is the ONLY Doctor that diagnosed my Medical Condition after 3 years of going to pretty much every Dr in Virginia Beach. He is 1 of the BEST Doctors in Virginia Beach! (As far as I am concerned) If you go see him--you WON'T be disappointed!
About Dr. Donald Holzer, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1295727105
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Cooperating Hospitals
- Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Of Pennsylvania
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holzer accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holzer works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Holzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.