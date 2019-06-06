Dr. Donald Horton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Horton, MD
Dr. Donald Horton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Danny R. Norris Dc PC14100 Parkway Commons Dr Ste 201, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 242-4720Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Va Hospital and Clinics921 NE 13th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 760-0101Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I had severe back pain for well over 2 years and very reluctant to have surgery but went through with it. I almost cancelled it minutes before going into the surgery room. I said let’s get it before I change my mind. This is the best decision I have made in years. All the pain in my legs are completely gone and I sleep one thousand % better. Dr Horton is awesome. I can’t thank him enough. I followed his instructions completely. I wish everyone the same success and pain free life that I am having.
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Horton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horton has seen patients for Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Horton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.