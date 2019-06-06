See All Neurosurgeons in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Donald Horton, MD

Neurosurgery
4.1 (25)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donald Horton, MD

Dr. Donald Horton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Horton works at Neuroscience Specialists PC in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Horton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Danny R. Norris Dc PC
    14100 Parkway Commons Dr Ste 201, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 242-4720
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Va Hospital and Clinics
    921 NE 13th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 760-0101
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cranial Trauma
Low Back Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury
Cranial Trauma
Low Back Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Donald Horton, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275523920
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Horton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horton works at Neuroscience Specialists PC in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Horton’s profile.

    Dr. Horton has seen patients for Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Horton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

