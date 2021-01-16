Dr. Donald Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Huang, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Huang, MD
Dr. Donald Huang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang's Office Locations
Walter Hirasa Huang MDs804 Ainsworth Dr Ste 103, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 771-1011
Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center1003 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 771-1011
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I need to let people know that the surgery went very well. Dr Huang did a great job and I'm very pleased with the results. My complaint was only about the lack of communication between the office staff and I prior to the surgery.
About Dr. Donald Huang, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1124017595
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.