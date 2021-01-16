Overview of Dr. Donald Huang, MD

Dr. Donald Huang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Huang works at Walter Hirasa Huang MDs in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.