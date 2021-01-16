See All General Surgeons in Prescott, AZ
Dr. Donald Huang, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (12)
Map Pin Small Prescott, AZ
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donald Huang, MD

Dr. Donald Huang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Huang works at Walter Hirasa Huang MDs in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Huang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Walter Hirasa Huang MDs
    804 Ainsworth Dr Ste 103, Prescott, AZ 86301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 771-1011
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center
    1003 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 771-1011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Inguinal Hernia
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Inguinal Hernia
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids
Inguinal Hernia
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anoscopy
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abdominoplasty
Acute Bowel Infarction
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Open
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Bladder Surgery
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Colectomy
Crohn's Disease
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparotomy
Lumpectomy
Lung Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Sphincterotomy
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Nodule
Tracheal Surgery
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 16, 2021
    I need to let people know that the surgery went very well. Dr Huang did a great job and I'm very pleased with the results. My complaint was only about the lack of communication between the office staff and I prior to the surgery.
    Great surgery results — Jan 16, 2021
    Dr. Donald Huang, MD
    About Dr. Donald Huang, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124017595
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huang works at Walter Hirasa Huang MDs in Prescott, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Huang’s profile.

    Dr. Huang has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

