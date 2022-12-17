Overview of Dr. Donald Hudak, MD

Dr. Donald Hudak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Hudak works at Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously an Apex Eye location) in Mason, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH, Middletown, OH and Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.