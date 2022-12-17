Dr. Donald Hudak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Hudak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donald Hudak, MD
Dr. Donald Hudak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Hudak's Office Locations
Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously Apex Eye) - Mason Office6150 Radio Way, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 770-4020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously Apex Eye) - Kenwood Location5240 E Galbraith Rd Ste B, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 745-9787Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 3:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Apex Eye - Middletown Location1055 Summitt Dr, Middletown, OH 45042 Directions (513) 770-4020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously Apex Eye) - Fairfield Office563 Wessel Dr, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 858-6500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My mom went to dr Hudak in July 2022 for left eye tear duct surgery and he is awesome. My mom eye is perfect now no more tears. Our family wanted to say thank you for being the best dr. We do recommend dr. Hudak to all patients. Happy Holidays
About Dr. Donald Hudak, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1396709234
Education & Certifications
- Oculoplastic, Reconstructive, and Orbital Surgery Fellowship, University of Cincinnati and CEI
- University of Cincinnati Medical Center/College of Medicine
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Northeastern Ohio University, Akron, OH
- Ophthalmology
