See All Ophthalmologists in Mason, OH
Dr. Donald Hudak, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Donald Hudak, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (79)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Donald Hudak, MD

Dr. Donald Hudak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Hudak works at Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously an Apex Eye location) in Mason, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH, Middletown, OH and Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yogesh Reddy, MB BS
Dr. Yogesh Reddy, MB BS
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Hudak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously Apex Eye) - Mason Office
    6150 Radio Way, Mason, OH 45040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 770-4020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously Apex Eye) - Kenwood Location
    5240 E Galbraith Rd Ste B, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 745-9787
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Apex Eye - Middletown Location
    1055 Summitt Dr, Middletown, OH 45042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 770-4020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously Apex Eye) - Fairfield Office
    563 Wessel Dr, Fairfield, OH 45014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 858-6500
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Entropion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Disorders
Entropion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hudak?

    Dec 17, 2022
    My mom went to dr Hudak in July 2022 for left eye tear duct surgery and he is awesome. My mom eye is perfect now no more tears. Our family wanted to say thank you for being the best dr. We do recommend dr. Hudak to all patients. Happy Holidays
    Bich Tran — Dec 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Donald Hudak, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Donald Hudak, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hudak to family and friends

    Dr. Hudak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hudak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Donald Hudak, MD.

    About Dr. Donald Hudak, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396709234
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oculoplastic, Reconstructive, and Orbital Surgery Fellowship, University of Cincinnati and CEI
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Cincinnati Medical Center/College of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northeastern Ohio University, Akron, OH
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Hudak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hudak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hudak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hudak has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Entropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hudak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Donald Hudak, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.