Dr. Inadomi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Inadomi, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Inadomi, MD
Dr. Donald Inadomi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
In a league of his own
- Nephrology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1154429314
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Inadomi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inadomi.
