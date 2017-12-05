Overview of Dr. Donald Iverson, MD

Dr. Donald Iverson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mad River Community Hospital, Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka and Sutter Coast Hospital.



Dr. Iverson works at Providence Neurological Medical in Eureka, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.