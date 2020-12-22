Overview

Dr. Donald Jakubek, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Jakubek works at Excela Hlth Wldn Fmly Mdcn in Latrobe, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.