Offers telehealth
Dr. Donald Jenkins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2075 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 512, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 507-8850
Sentara Family Medicine Physicians - First Colonial Road Suite 2001080 First Colonial Rd Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 395-6070
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Jenkins saved me from myself when I was listening to others telling me what I wanted to hear and not what was best for me. I have never written a review but read them as a tool in what a Dr. has been to former patients..his 5 star reviews are on point and well deserved not only as a surgeon but as a genuinely kind,caring,and compassionate man who really sees his patients as people and not cases. He remained steadfast with me getting the proper surgery and his kindness is what got me thru a very difficult time. He has the best staff ever and together they treat his patients with utmost kindness. I will be forever grateful for how he cared for me
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- General Surgery
Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenkins has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
