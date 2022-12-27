Overview of Dr. Donald Jenkins, MD

Dr. Donald Jenkins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.