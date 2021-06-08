Overview of Dr. Donald Johnson, MD

Dr. Donald Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Southeastern Spine Institute in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.