Dr. Donald Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donald Johnson, MD
Dr. Donald Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Southeastern Spine Institute1625 Hospital Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 849-1551
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I think there the best Spine Drs I’ve ever seen. And Dr Johnson is the best.
About Dr. Donald Johnson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1184615437
Education & Certifications
- Spine Care Med Grp
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Spartanburg Regional Medical Center
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- College of Charleston
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
